  • Super World Trading Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Sulfites in Dried Date

    Updated:
    Super World Trading Inc. of Brooklyn, New York is recalling 10 cases of 12 oz Dried Date with incorrect label as shown below, because it may contain undeclared sulfites. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they

