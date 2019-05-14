0
Pharmedium Services, LLC Expands Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Additional Lots of Compounded
January 10, 2018 Lake Forest, IL PharMEDium Services, LLC (PharMEDium) is voluntarily expanding the recall issued on December 27, 2017 to include the below lots of sterile drug products to the hospital/user level due to a lack of assurance of sterility. Administration of a drug product intended to be sterile that is not sterile could result in serious infections that may be life-threatening.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}