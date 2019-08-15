  • Pfizer Inc. Issues a Voluntary Nationwide Recall for 2 Lots of RELPAX® (eletriptan hydrobromide) 40

    Updated:
    Pfizer Inc. is voluntarily recalling RELPAX® (eletriptan hydrobromide) 40 mg tablets, lots AR5407 and CD4565, to the Patient level. Pfizer Inc. initiated this recall because these product lots may not meet Pfizer's in-house microbiological specification for the potential presence of Genus Pseudomona

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories