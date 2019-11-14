0
Nature's Rx Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Silver Bullet 10 Male Enhancement Capsules due to
Nature's Rx is voluntarily recalling lot: 01251ZX1, Expiry Date: 11/2022 of Silver Bullet (10 Male Enhancement Capsules). This recall has been initiated after an FDA laboratory analysis found the product to contain undeclared sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra, which is a PDE-5 inhibitor.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}