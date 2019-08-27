0
Nature's One Voluntarily Issues Allergy Alert for Undeclared Milk Allergen
Nature's One, Lewis Center, Ohio is recalling PediaSmart® SOY Vanilla Beverage Mix because milk is not listed under the "contains" label statement. Each lot is tested for milk allergen by independent 3rd party laboratories before release for sale.
