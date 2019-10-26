0
Mylan Pharmaceuticals Initiates Voluntary Nationwide Recall of One Lot of Alprazolam Tablets, USP C-
Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is conducting a voluntary nationwide recall of one lot (see table below) of Alprazolam Tablets, USP C-IV 0.5 mg, to the consumer/user level. This lot is being recalled due to the potential presence of foreign substance
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}