  • Moonstruck Chocolate Co. Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Hazelnuts In 4 Oz. Sea Salt Caramels

    Updated:
    Moonstruck Chocolate Company of Portland, Oregon is recalling 600/4 oz. bags of Sea Salt Caramels Tumbled In Milk Chocolate, because it may contain undeclared hazelnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to hazelnuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

