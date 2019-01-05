0
Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Ceftriaxone for Injection USP, 250mg, 500mg,
Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 5 lots of Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, 250mg, 10 lots of Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, 500mg, 24 lots of Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, 1g and 3 lots of Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP 2g, to the hospital/physician level. The products have been found to contain visual grey particulate matter in reconstituted vials.
