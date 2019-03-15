0
Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging, LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Losartan Potassium
Earth City, MO, Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging, LLC is recalling 40 repackaged lots of Losartan Tablets USP 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg to the consumer level. This recall was prompted due to Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issuing a Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Losartan Tablets, USP, due to the detection of trace amounts of N-Nitroso N-Methyl 4-amino butyric acid (NMBA) a possible process impurity or contaminant in an active pharmaceutical ingredient, manufactured by Hetero Labs Limited, (API manufacturer).
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}