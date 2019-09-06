0
Hospira, Inc., Issues A Voluntary Nationwide Recall for one lot of BACTERIOSTATIC WATER for
Hospira, Inc., a Pfizer company, is voluntarily recalling BACTERIOSTATIC WATER for Injection, USP, 30 mL, multi-dose vial, lot W20308, to the Hospital/Retail level. Hospira initiated this recall due to lack of confirmation of sterilization for some vials from this lot.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}