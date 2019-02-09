0
Birdseed Food Co. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Cashews in Craft Granola Goldenola Turmeric &
BIRDSEED FOOD CO. of Bend, OR is recalling Craft Granola Goldenola Turmeric & Ginger that was sold between the dates of 10/03/18 - 02/07/19, because it contains undeclared cashews. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
