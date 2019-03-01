0
AurobindoPharma USA, Inc. Initiates a Voluntary Nationwide Consumer Level Recall Expansion of 38
AurobindoPharma USA, Inc. is conducting a voluntary recall expansion of 38 lots of Valsartan and Amlodipine and Valsartan tablets to the consumer level due to the detection of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity found in the finished drug product. This recall is an expansion of the recall initiated 12/31/18 The impurity detected in the finished drug product is N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), which is a substance that occurs naturally in certain foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes, and has been classified as a probable human carcinogen as per International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classification. The expansion relates to lots distributed under the labels for AurobindoPharma USA, Inc. and Acetris Health, LLC. To date, AurobindoPharma USA, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.
