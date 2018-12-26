0
Apio Inc. Expands Voluntary Recall of Eat Smart Salad Shake Ups Single-Serve Bowls
Apio Inc. of Guadalupe, California is expanding a voluntary recall of Eat Smart Salad Shake Ups single-serve bowls. The recall comes after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) informed the company that another random sample of Eat Smart Salad Shake Ups Sweet Kale/Chou Frise Doux 156 gr. single-serve bowls (5.5oz) with Best Before Date of Dec 29, 2018, Lot 112 346, tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}