ATLANTA - The deadline to register to vote in Georgia’s primary election is Tuesday.
The May 22 primary election will feature Republican and Democratic races for Congress, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, the General Assembly and more.
Georgia citizens can sign up to vote online at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or through the GA SOS app for Apple and Android cellphones. In addition, voter registration applications can be submitted by mail.
Tuesday is also the deadline for voters to update their addresses.
“The right to vote for our public officials should never be taken for granted,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp in a statement. “In the Peach State, it is easy to vote and hard to cheat, and I strongly encourage all eligible voters to take part in these important contests.”
Georgia 2018 election information:
- April 24: Deadline to register to vote
- April 30: In-person early voting begins
- May 22: Primary election
- July 24: Primary runoffs
- Nov. 6: General election
This article was written by Mark Niesse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
