0 Threats, conservative memes fill Twitter accounts of mail bomb suspect

Along with dozens of photos and tweets of encouragement to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc also sent out threatening messages on Twitter to some of those he allegedly targeted with suspected explosive devices in recent days, embracing conspiracy theories about the Parkland school shooting, as well as directly threatening members of the news media.

One of the Twitter accounts used by Sayoc – @hardrock2016 – had a name of Cesar Altieri – the FBI criminal affidavit filed against Sayoc says that was his middle name.

A second Twitter account – @hardrockintlent – utilized the name Julus Cesar Milan.

Both of those accounts were suspended as of Friday afternoon – but before then, this reporter downloaded as much of the information as possible, before the accounts were closed to the public.

In a tweet on October 9, Sayoc may have sent out a picture of his early voting ballot. “All Republican,” he wrote, “any Democrat running was left blank.”











“Great job greatest president ever Trump Trump Trump,” Sayoc tweeted on August 31, as he also posted photos from Trump rallies and events.











Sayoc tweeted about major issues like illegal immigration, cheering on the President’s stances on that, and echoing the President’s criticism of the news media.

“CNN SUCKS,” Sayoc tweeted on August 3, echoing a familiar chant at President Trump’s campaign rallies, as he attacked CNN reporters and anchors like Anderson Cooper.







But there was also a much darker side to many of Sayoc’s postings on Twitter.

Sayoc repeatedly posted attacks on David Hogg, a student who survived a mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and became an outspoken advocate for gun control.

Sayoc embraced the conspiracy theory that paid actors were at Parkland, calling Hogg, ‘the biggest phony’ – repeatedly tweeting graphics that said Hogg was allied with George Soros, and did not actually attend Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“He likes make threats, we will answer them,” Sayoc tweeted. “Silence no shots vanish,” as he posted a photo of Hogg.







Sayoc also made threats to prominent members of the news media – in one tweet, he used a photo of a mass shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, combining that with visuals of people cutting the head off an animal.

This tweet was sent to NBC News, and their correspondent Andrea Mitchell.











Sayoc later tweeted out a picture of Mitchell with her husband, former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan, writing, “So slime scum you like to make threats.”

Sayoc also made threatening tweets to some of the people who were the target of suspected mail bombs this week, like former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Hug your loved son,Niece,wife family real close everytime U walk out your home,” Sayoc posted on September 18, one of a number of tweets sent to Biden which were accompanied by threatening images.











Sayoc sent out similar tweets to actor Ron Howard, politician Zephyr Teachout, and Rochelle Ritchie, who complained to Twitter about it just two weeks ago.

Hey @Twitter remember when I reported the guy who was making threats towards me after my appearance on @FoxNews and you guys sent back a bs response about how you didn't find it that serious. Well guess what it's the guy who has been sending #bombs to high profile politicians!!!! pic.twitter.com/xBY8FMbqnq — R O C H E L L E (@RochelleRitchie) October 26, 2018

Others who received threatening tweets included:

+ Former Attorney General Eric Holder, who was the target of one mail bomb – “See u soon Tick Tock 4,” read the October 3 tweet.







+ Sarah Jeong, a member of the New York Times editorial board – “Remember hug your loved ones real close everytime you leave your home.See you real soon,” Sayoc wrote.

+ Ted Wheeler, the mayor of Portland, Oregon. “See this isn’t slime scum@meth head Oregon. We will see you real soon,” Sayoc wrote.

+ Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who was targeted by two mail bombs this week. “So you like to make threats,” Sayoc wrote. “No@loud talk silence see you soon.” It was one of a number of tweets about Waters.













+ White House reporter April Ryan, and CNN anchor Don Lemon, who were both pictured in another Sayoc tweet which used the newspaper report about the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, which took place June 28, 2018.

This tweet was two days later. “So the corrupt con job Media like make threats. April and Don Lemon next,” Sayoc wrote.











+ Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) was targeted in an April 18 tweet, where Sayoc called him a ‘fake puppet.’ “Criminal John McCain traitor death Penalty. His whole life con scam fake,” Sayoc wrote.







In terms of politics, Sayoc was all for the President’s get-tough policies on illegal immigration and the southern border.

Other tweets attacked Democrats in the Congress over policies on health care, like this one from March 11 on the Obama health law.







His tweets are also filled with graphics attacking Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), calling her a ‘leftist fraud,’ and comparing top Democrats to “a box of rocks.”

Others took shots at Hillary Clinton, and former President Barack Obama, two others who were the target of suspected explosive devices.

In recent days, Sayoc tweeted repeatedly against the Democratic nominee for Governor in Florida, Andrew Gillum, tweeting out graphics that accused Gillum of being linked to George Soros, one of the people targeted by the suspected explosive devices mailed over the past week.