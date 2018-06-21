  • Melania Trump wears 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket to visit immigrant children in Texas

    By: The Associated Press

    Updated:
    WASHINGTON (AP) - First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

    The green, hooded military jacket had the words written graffiti-style on the back.

    When asked what message the first lady's jacket intends to send, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe. "

    Grisham underscored that message in a tweet with the hashtags #SheCares and #ItsJustAJacket.

    Mrs. Trump changed into a pale yellow jacket before the plane landed in McAllen, Texas, for a visit to the Upbring New Hope Children's Center, which houses 55 migrant children.

    The youthful jacket sharply contrasts with the first lady's typically bold, foreign-flavored wardrobe. In public appearances, the first lady has worn designs by Dolce & Gabbana, Del Pozo, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and Valentino, often with daringly high Christian Louboutin heels.

