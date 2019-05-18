Kemp blasts ‘C-List celebrities' threatening boycott over anti-abortion law

SAVANNAH - Gov. Brian Kemp blamed an “out of control” Democratic party for a stalled Hurricane Michael relief bill Saturday and mocked efforts to boycott the state by “C-list celebrities” angry about Georgia’s new anti-abortion law, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Speaking at the Georgia Republican convention, Kemp nodded to the growing fallout from Hollywood celebrities and some production firms who have called for boycotts of Georgia after he signed the “heartbeat” law that seeks to ban most abortions.
“I understand that some folks don’t like this new law. I’m fine with that,” he said. “We’re elected to do what’s right – and standing up for precious life is always the right thing to do.”
Kemp added: “We are the party of freedom and opportunity. We value and protect innocent life — even though that makes C-list celebrities squawk.”
This story was written by Greg Bluestein for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
