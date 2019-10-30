0 Election Day: Dozens of metro Atlanta races to be decided on Tuesday

ATLANTA - It's an off-year, electorally speaking — but plenty of metro Atlanta communities will hold important votes on Tuesday.

There are scores of mayoral and city council seats up for grabs. In DeKalb County, a controversial ethics referendum is on the ballot. Henry County voters will decide if they want to pay a penny sales tax for another five years.

Nearly a dozen communities will also vote on "brunch bill" referendums, which would allow their local restaurants to start selling alcoholic beverages at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

To make sure voters are up to speed, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has compiled a list of key contested races in metro Atlanta communities big and small.

Cherokee County

Ballots in the city of Canton will include a race for the open mayor's seat and two contested city council races.

Councilman Bill Grant and retired educator Dwight Pullen will face off to replace departing Mayor Gene Hobgood.

Incumbent Joellen Wilson will look to fend off challengers Bob Reilly and Kathy Strom in the Ward 1 council race. Incumbent Farris Yawn will take on Brooke Schmidt for the Ward 3 seat.

Clayton County

In Morrow, Jeff DeTar will face off against Bonita Crawford and John Lampl to keep his seat as the Clayton County city's mayor.

Crawford is a U.S. Army veteran and active member of Clayton County Emergency Preparedness program. Lampl is Morrow's former city manager who is best known for his role in the failed Olde Town Morrow mixed-use development near Southlake Mall, in which he was charged with circumventing state building laws.

Other races:

College Park

Mayor: Bianca Motley Broom, John Duke, Ronald Fears, Pamela Gay, Kaseem Ladipo, Jack Longino (I)

City Council Ward 1: Ambrose Clay (I), Thomas Kuziniacki, Kathleen McQueen

City Council Ward 3: Ken Allen, Sharonda Cody Boyd

Jonesboro

Mayor: Joy Day (I), Jarrett Miller

City Council (choose three): Ed Wise (I), Joel Aviles, Cameron Dixon, Helen Meadows, Tracey Messick, Donya Sartor

Morrow

City Council Post 2: Jeanell Bridges (I), Van T. Tran

City Council Post 4: Larry Ferguson (I), Gilda White Hutcheson, Khoa Vuong

Voters will also decide on a "brunch bill" referendum that would allow local restaurants to start serving alcohol at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

Riverdale

Mayor: Evelyn Wynn-Dixon (I), An'cel Davis

City Council Ward 2: Frank Cobbs Jr., Rodney Lawrence

City Council Ward 4: Kenneth Ruffin (I), Terry Windley

Cobb County

In Smyrna, five candidates are in the running to replace longtime Mayor Max Bacon, who has led the city for more than 30 years. Those candidates are Alex Backry, Ryan Campbell, Laura Mireles, Derek Norton and Steven Rasin.

Several Smyrna City Council seats are also contested, including the races for Ward 2 (incumbent Andrea Bluestein and Austin Wagner), Ward 3 (incumbent Maryline Blckburn and Travis Lindley), Ward 5 (incumbent Susan Wilkinson, James "JD" Smith and Suz Kaprich) and Ward 7 (David W. Monroe and Lewis A. Wheaton).

Other races:

Acworth

Alderman Post 1: Butch Price (I), Crystal Bailey Williams

Alderman Post 3: Brett North (I), Salome W. Sadera

Austell

Mayor: Ollie Clemons (I), Ikaika Anderson, Chris Djoins, Cindy D. Thompson

City Council Ward 2: S. Brown, Devon D. Myrick

City Council At Large, Post 1: Melanie Maria Elder, Sarah Shurden

Kennesaw

City Council Post 1: James Eaton (I), Karen Gitau, Antonio Jones

Powder Springs

City Council Post 1: Patrick Wayne Bordelon (I), Larry W. Thomas

City Council Post 2: Patricia Wisdom (I), Nancy Hudson, Guenevere Reed

DeKalb County

The entire county will vote on a referendum that would restructure DeKalb's ethics board, after the Georgia Supreme Court ruled that the way its members are currently appointed is unconstitutional. Critics of the proposal say the restructuring would weaken the ethics board and reduce some of its powers.

Every city in DeKalb also has municipal elections for mayor or city council this fall; several incumbent mayors are facing challengers.

Other races:

Avondale Estates

Mayor: Jonathan Elmore (I), Clai Brown

City Commission: Brian Fisher (I), Marguerite Belline, Candace Jones, Dee Merriam

Brookhaven

Mayor: John Ernst (I), Jennifer Heath

City Council District 3: Dimitrius Owens, Madeleine Norine Simmons

Residents will also vote whether to approve a property tax homestead exemption for the city.

Chamblee

City Council District 2: Shaun Lewis, Leslie Robson (I)

City Council District 3: Thomas Hogan (I), Karen Lupton

City Council At Large: Darron Kusman (I), Stephen Watson

Residents will also vote whether to approve a property tax homestead exemption for the city.

Clarkston

City Council (choose three): Andrea Cervone (I), Awet "Howard" Eyasu (I), Darara Timotewos Gubo, Laura Hopkins, Debra Johnson, Samuel Rai

Decatur

City commissioner, District 1, Post B: Erin Braden, George Dusenbury

City commissioner, District 2, Post B: Lesa Mayer, Chris Stirn, Phillip Wiedower

City commissioner at large: Tony Powers (I), Christopher Gagnon

Doraville

Mayor: Joseph Geierman, Donna Pittman (I), Tom Hart, MD Nasar

City Council District 1: Gerald Evans, Tom Owens, Andy Yeoman

City Council District 2: Danielle Brown, Jessica Killingsworth, Rebekah Cohen Morris

City Council District 2 (special election): Tammie Bailey, Chris Henshaw

City Council District 3: Shannon Hillard (I), Maria Alexander

Dunwoody

Mayor: Lynn Deutsch, Terry Nall

City Council At Large, Post 4: Stacey Harris, Robert Miller

City Council At Large, Post 5: Joe Seconder, Heyward Wescott

Lithonia

Mayor: Yolanda Donaldson, Shameka Reynolds, Cindy Thomas

City Council (choose two): Darold Honore Jr., David McCoy, Vanneriah Wynn

Stone Mountain

City Council Post 1: Richard Mailman (I), Gina Stroud Cox, Richard Langley, Chancey Parker

City Council Post 2: Bernie Waller (I), Claus Friese, Clint Monroe

City Council Post 3: Chakira Johnson (I), Andrea Redmond

Stonecrest

Mayor: Jason Lary (I), Diane Adoma, Charles Hill Jr.

City Council District 5 (special election): Nathan Alexander, Tammy Grimes, Barbara Hall, Dave Marcus, Virginia Pierce-Kelly, Christopher Seabrook

Tucker

City Council Post 2, District 1: Bill Rosenfeld (I), Christine Bloodworth

Fayette County

Mayors Ed Johnson and Eric Dial are running unopposed in Fayetteville and Tyrone, respectively. But there are other contested races on the ballot in those municipalities, as well as in Peachtree City.

Other races:

Fayetteville

City Council Post 1: Harlan Shirley (I), Darryl Langford, Phil Onyedumekwu

City Council Post 2: Kathaleen Brewer (I), Joe Clark, Oyin J. Mitchell, Kevin Pratt

Peachtree City

City Council Post 1: Phil Prebor (I), Oobi Childs, Morgan Hallmon

City Council Post 2: Mike King (I), Darryl Csicsila, Steven N. Newton

Tyrone

Town Council Post 1: Linda Howard (I), David Barlow

Town Council Post 2: Bill Campbell, Michael Edwards, Melissa Hill

Forsyth County

Voters in the city of Cumming will have one contested race to decide. Joey Cochran, Jason May and Brent Patrick are all running for the open Post 3 seat on the City Council.

Forsyth's only city will also decide on a "brunch bill" referendum that would allow local restaurants to start serving alcohol at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

Fulton County

Residents of 12 cities in Fulton County cast ballots where the make-up of local leadership could change. That includes three longtime mayors of cities in southern Fulton County who face challengers.

For College Park, partially also in Clayton County, five people have stepped up to challenge the mayor, who has led the city since the Olympics came to Atlanta. In Hapeville, the 2.5-square-mile airport-adjacent city, the mayor has held the big seat since 2004. He faces one challenger. Palmetto's mayor, who has led the city since 1986 (except for a break from 2008 to 2011 when he was beaten at the ballot box) also drew two challengers. The city is in both Fulton and Coweta counties.

Other races:

Alpharetta

City Council Post 6: Dan Merkel (I), Abu Bakkar Ngila Jalloh, Clifford Martin

Voters will also decide on two ballot measures to expand the city's homestead property tax exemptions.

Chattahoochee Hills

City Council District 1: Rick Stephens (I), Ruby Foster

City Council District 3: Anita McGinnis, Laurie Searle

City Council District 5: Troy Bettis, Sarah Davis, Renee Prince, Ross Williams

College Park

Mayor: Jack Longino (I), Bianca Motley Broom, John Duke, Ronald Fears, Pamela Gay, Kaseem Ladipo

City Council Ward 1: Ambrose Clay (I), Kathleen McQueen, Thomas Kuziniacki

City Council Ward 3: Ken Allen, Sharonda Cody Boyd

East Point

City Council Ward A: Davion Lewis, Lance Robertson

City Council Ward B: Thomas Calloway (I), Marie Terry Williams

City Council Ward C: Myron Cook (I), Earnestine Pittman

City Council Ward D: Stephanie Gordon (I), Eddie Lee Brewster, Erica Clemmons Dean

Fairburn

At Large Council Seats (choose three): Andrew James Whitmore, Jr. (I), Linda J. Davis (I), Patrick Pallend (I), Willis Earl Ray

Hapeville

Mayor: Alan Hallman (I), Rod Mack

Alderman At-Large: Michael T. Rast (I), Lucy Dolan, Brian Wismer

Voters will also decide on two ballot measures to expand the city's homestead property tax exemptions.

Johns Creek

City Council Post 2: Royce Reinecke, Dilip Tunki, Brian Weaver

City Council Post 4: Chris Coughlin (I), Kent Altom, Marybeth Cooper, Adam Thomas

City Council Post 6: Erin Elwood, Judy LeFave, Issure C. Yang

Milton

City Council District 2, Post 2: Judy Burds, Paul Moore

Palmetto

Mayor: J. Clark Boddie (I), Michael Arnold, Torrance Stephens

City Council (top three vote-getters get a seat): Robert Deon Arnold, Scott Cannon, Robert Montgomery, Patty O'Hara-Willey (I), Larry Adam Parrott, Martell Pee, Teresa Thomas-Smith

City Council (unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2021): Melis Andrade Espinoza, Nathan Slaton, Jessica Wilbanks

Roswell

City Council Post 1: Marcelo Zapata (I), Donald J. Horton

City Council Post 2: Michael Palermo (I), Geoff Smith

City Council Post 3: Keith Goeke, Christine Hall, Lisa Holland, Kay Howell

Municipal Judge: Brian Hansford (I), Philip Mansell

South Fulton

City Council District 1: Catherine Foster Rowell (I), Mathis Ben Colquitt

City Council District 5: Rosie Jackson (I), Duane L. McClain, Corey Alan Reeves, Clyde Eugene Sampson II

City Council District 7: Mark Baker (I), Eric L. Richardson

Voters will also decide on separate ballot measures that would allow the city to use tax allocation districts and create a homestead exemption for residents.

Union City

City Council (choose two): Christina Hobbs (I), Tonya Isles, Brian Jones (I)

Gwinnett County

In Buford, longtime city commission leader Phillip Beard did not draw an opponent, ensuring that his run of more than four decades in office will continue.

Beard's city commission seat also comes with a spot on the Buford school board — but two other school board seats will be up for grabs Tuesday, in the first local election since now-former superintendent Geye Hamby was allegedly caught on tape spewing racist epithets.

Incumbent school board member Daren Perkins will face off against newcomer Melissa Ferris-Ozkan.

Lien Diaz and Matt Peevy are both running for the seat vacated by Beth Lancaster.

Other races:

Berkeley Lake

Voters will decide on a "brunch bill" referendum that would allow local restaurants to start serving alcohol at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

Braselton

Town Council District 1: Becky Richardson (I), Joy Basham, Richard Mayberry

Town Council District 3: Tony Funari (I), Jim Joedecke

Dacula

City Council: Susan Robinson (I), Ann R. Mitchell

Voters will also decide on a "brunch bill" referendum that would allow local restaurants to start serving alcohol at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

Grayson

Mayor: Allison Wilkerson (I), Joseph Runyon

City Council Post 2: Bob Foreman (I), Donald Fairnot, Kimberly Love

City Council Post 4: Linda S. Jenkins (I), Jennifer Nichols

Lawrenceville

City Council Post 1: Eric Hoskins, Glenn Martin, Austin Thompson

Lilburn

City Council Post 2: John Patrick Abellera, Scott Batterton (I)​​​​​​​

Voters will also decide on a "brunch bill" referendum that would allow local restaurants to start serving alcohol at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

Loganville

City council (choose three): Jay Boland (I), Misty Cox, Linda Dodd (I), Bill DuVall, Femi Oduwole​​​​​​​

Norcross

Mayor: Craig Newton (I), Chuck Paul​​​​​​​

City Council At-Large Post 1: Alex R. Hecht, Jeff Hopper, Matt Myers

City Council At-Large Post 2: Bruce Gaynor, Tyler Hannel, David Benjamin McLeroy

Voters will also decide on a referendum that would change elected officials' terms from two years to four.

Voters will also decide on a "brunch bill" referendum that would allow local restaurants to start serving alcohol at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

Peachtree Corners

City Council Post 5: Lorri Christopher (I), Cherlon Mathias

Snellville

City Council Post 1: Dave Emanuel (I), Cortez Riden

City Council Post 2: Wanda S. Blow, Solange Destang, Brittany E. Marmol, Thomas S. Mwambay

Sugar Hill

City Council Post 1: Brandon Hembree (I), Marjorie Prophete

City Council Post 2: Marc Cohen (I), Amber Chambers

Suwanee

City Council Post 1: , Doug Ireland (I), Heather J. Hall

City Council Post 2: Dick Goodman (I), Laurence "Larry" Pettiford

Henry County

Henry County voters will consider a fifth SPLOST agreement. The special purpose local option sales tax would collect an estimated $204 million over five years and be used for infrastructure, parks, municipal buildings, public safety equipment and repayment of debt.

Henry residents will also be asked whether they want to move Henry County courts and other administrative offices from near the McDonough Square to a spot near the Henry County jail.

Other races:

Hampton

City Council (choose three): Henry Byrd (I), Sherry Ann Chaney, Dexter B. Cladd, Monica S. Davis, Marty Meeks, Mary Ann Mitcham, Adrian Stroud, Ann Tarpley (I)

Voters will also decide on a "brunch bill" referendum that would allow local restaurants to start serving alcohol at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

Locust Grove

City Council (choose three): Carlos Greer (I), Otis Hammock (I),Michael Reid Brackett Jr., Rudy Breedlove, Rod Shearouse​​​​​​​

Voters will also decide on a "brunch bill" referendum that would allow local restaurants to start serving alcohol at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

McDonough

City Council At Large: Carla L. Dennis, Benjamin W. Pruett (I), Brandon D. Robinson Sr.​​​​​​​

City Council District 3: Craig Elrod (I), Janice Scotchman

City Council District 4: Kamali "Kam" Varner (I), Teresa Wheeler

Voters will also decide on a "brunch bill" referendum that would allow local restaurants to start serving alcohol at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

Stockbridge

City Council (choose three): Elton Alexander (I), Nathan Banks, Yolanda Barber, Jacqueline Blalock, John Blount (I), Arthur Christian, Cherice Hollis, Kenneth McFarland, Neat Robinson (I)

Voters will also decide on a "brunch bill" referendum that would allow local restaurants to start serving alcohol at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

Reporters Ben Brasch, J.D. Capelouto, Amanda Coyne, Kristal Dixon, Arielle Kass, and Leon Stafford contributed to this report

