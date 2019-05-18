0 Abrams and 4 presidential candidates blast anti-abortion laws

ATLANTA - Democrat Stacey Abrams joined with four White House hopefuls to release a video Saturday that criticizes Republican efforts to restrict abortions and urges voters to support organizations that back abortion rights, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

In the video, Abrams and Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren ask voters to “join us in this fight for women’s rights, in the courts and at the ballot box.”

It’s the latest reflection of how Democratic candidates for president have made their opposition to Georgia’s heartbeat law and a wave of anti-abortion measures in other states a central part of their campaigns.

Gov. Brian Kemp and other conservatives made anti-abortion legislation a top priority in hopes it will land before the U.S. Supreme Court. The law, which goes into effect in January, outlaws most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — before many women are aware they are pregnant.

Georgia became the fourth state this year to pass a “heartbeat” measure, and some states have adopted tighter restrictions. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a measure last week that outlaws abortions at nearly every stage and makes performing the procedure a criminal offense.

Kemp is facing growing fallout from left-leaning critics, including Hollywood celebrities who have called for boycotts of the state. Amid threats of protest, he postponed a trip to Los Angeles last week to court studio executives.

“I’ve said many times: We can’t run from our values in this state,” Kemp said. “Our business environment is great. And I’m a huge supporter of our film industry.”

Abrams, who is considering a run for president, and other Georgia Democrats have urged critics of the law to “stay and fight.” She has also set up a campaign through her nonprofit, Fair Fight Action, to divide funds raised by abortion rights groups.

Here’s the transcript of the video:

Abrams: Hi, I'm Stacey Abrams. Right now, across the South and around the country, a woman's right to control her own body and a doctor's ability to give the health care we deserve is under attack.

Gillibrand: Hi, I'm Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

Harris: I'm Senator Kamala Harris.

Klobuchar: I'm Amy Klobuchar.

Warren: And I'm Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Gillibrand: Women deserve the right to make decisions about their own bodies.

Harris: But in state after state, those rights are under attack. So we need your help.

Klobuchar: Please support organizations that protect the right to safe, legal abortions.

Warren: Join us in this fight for Women's Rights, in the courts and at the ballot box.

Abrams: Thank you for your support, now let's get it done.

This story was written by Breg Bluestein for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

