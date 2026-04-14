Wife of man who shot lost DoorDash driver admits to deleting doorbell video of the incident

GOSHEN, N.Y. — The wife of a New York man who was recently convicted of shooting and wounding a lost DoorDash delivery driver has admitted to deleting doorbell camera video of the incident.

Selina Nelson-Reilly, 46, of Chester pleaded guilty Friday to tampering with evidence, according to the local prosecutor's office. The plea came just weeks after her husband, John Reilly III, was found guilty of assault for firing at the driver's car as the man was trying to leave their property in May 2025.

Reilly, then the highway superintendent of Chester — located nearly 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Manhattan — had argued he was defending his family after lost driver Alpha Barry insisted on entering the home. But Barry testified in court that he had just asked to charge his phone. After the shooting, he underwent emergency surgery and had to have part of his small bowels removed, according to prosecutors.

State police investigators went to the home the day after the shooting and spoke with Nelson-Reilly, who denied any knowledge of the incident, according to a statement from the office of Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler. But after the investigators left, she deleted 17 videos from a doorbell camera at the house, the office said.

She later sent a text message to a friend saying she had permanently deleted the videos, prosecutors said.

Some clips from their doorbell camera nevertheless still emerged after the shooting, with one showing the driver walking up to Reilly’s front door with a plastic bag. Another showed the driver apparently back in his car, as Reilly left the home with a handgun and fired a shot into his lawn, saying, “Go.” As the driver made a three-point turn in the driveway, the footage appeared to show Reilly shoot at the car.

Nelson-Reilly's plea agreement calls for her to be put on probation for one year and complete 200 hours of community service, according to Hoovler's office. If she does that, she will be allowed to return to court and have a felony count of tampering with physical evidence vacated, while being sentenced on the misdemeanor count of attempted tampering with physical evidence.

If she fails abide by the plea bargain conditions, she could face up to four years in state prison, prosecutors said.

Her husband faces up to 25 years behind bars on the top assault charge when he is scheduled to be sentenced May 18. He remains in custody, and his attorney has said they plan to appeal the conviction.

Nelson-Reilly’s attorney, Andrew Jason Proto, did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

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