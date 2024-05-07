Tua Tagovailoa's contract negotiations, Kendrick vs Drake beef, and the Tom Brady Roast

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

On today's episode of The Exempt List, Charles McDonald is joined by ESPN's Miami Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques to break down Tua Tagovailoa's upcoming contract negotiation with the Miami Dolphins. They discuss where Tagovailoa fits among other highly paid quarterbacks like Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts.

They shift their focus to the rap beef that occurred over the weekend between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. They react to the songs dropped by both artists, and share why Kendrick appeared to be the clear winner.

McDonald wraps the show with the Tom Brady Roast from this past Sunday. They react to the funniest moments from the biggest names at the event like Rob Gronkowski, Nikki Glaser, Kevin Hart, and more.

1:09 Tua's contract negotiations

17:44 Kendrick vs Drake

37:49 The Tom Brady Roast

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

