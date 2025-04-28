Trump administration considers first 100 days a success, new poll shows many Americans disagree

WASHINGTON DC — President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office for his second term is Tuesday, April 29.

He insists his handling of everything from the economy to tariffs to mass deportations to the war in Ukraine has been, or will be, a rousing success.

But new polling shows that some Americans aren’t sure of that.

An ABC News/IPSOS poll shows only 39% of Americans approve of how Trump is handling his job as president.

That’s the lowest number for a president’s first 100 days since 1945.

That same poll shows 73% of Americans believe Trump’s policies will lead the US into a recession.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot will be reporting live from the White House with the latest updates on the story starting today on Channel 2 Action News at 5:30 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group