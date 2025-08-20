Rainbow snake numbers are dwindling. Florida officials need help spotting them

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is urging the public to report sightings of the rainbow snake, a nonvenomous species whose numbers have dwindled in recent years.

Rainbow snakes are semi-aquatic reptiles that primarily feed on American eels, which have also seen a decline in Florida waters. This dependency, along with habitat loss, has contributed to the reduction in rainbow snake populations. Additionally, snake fungal disease is affecting these snakes in other states, raising concerns about their long-term survival.

“We need help from Floridians and visitors to better understand where rainbow snakes still occur in the state,” said Kevin Enge, research scientist with FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute. “Every sighting report gives us valuable data about their current distribution and helps us assess the health of the species in Florida.”

Rainbow snakes are visually striking, making them easy to identify. They are iridescent black or violet-blue with three red stripes along their back. Their lip and chin scales are yellow, marked with violet spots, and adults typically reach 3 to 4 feet in length.

These snakes are usually found in or near water, including rivers, springs, and brackish marshes. One subspecies was historically found in Fisheating Creek in Glades County, although it hasn’t been documented there since 1952.

If you spot a rainbow snake in Florida, the FWC encourages you to report your sighting. Photographs are especially helpful in confirming sightings and can be included when you submit your sighting online.

