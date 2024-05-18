PGA Championship Round 4 tee times: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele tied atop packed leaderboard at Valhalla

The leaderboard is packed heading into the final round of the PGA Championship.

Sunday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville is sure to be close.

Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied at 15-under on the week heading into the final round of the major championship. Plenty of big names are right behind them, however. Sahith Theegala is alone in third at 14-under headed into Sunday, and Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland are just two back.

Lowry played himself into the mix with an incredible outing on Saturday. He posted a 9-under 62, which matched the course record (that Schauffele set earlier in the week) and matched the low round ever fired at a major championship. Lowry, who just barely missed a birdie putt at the 18th, is now the fifth golfer in history with a round of 62 at a major. That brought him to 13-under on the week.

Louisville native Justin Thomas isn't out of it, either. He's at 10-under on the week.

Here's a look at all of the tee times for Sunday's final round.

PGA Championship Round 4 Tee Times

All times ET

7:45 a.m. | Jeremy Wells, Alejandro Tosti

7:55 a.m. | Sebastian Söderberg, Brendon Todd

8:05 a.m. | Rasmus Højgaard, Jordan Smith

8:15 a.m. | S.H. Kim, Dustin Johnson

8:25 a.m. | Andrew Putnam, Ryan Fox

8:35 a.m. | Talor Gooch, Stephan Jaeger

8:45 a.m. | Adam Hadwin, Erik van Rooyen

8:55 a.m. | Gary Woodland, Grayson Murray

9:05 a.m. | Patrick Cantlay, Luke Donald

9:15 a.m. | Tommy Fleetwood, Jesper Svensson

9:25 a.m. | Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler

9:35 a.m. | Patrick Reed, Cameron Young

9:45 a.m. | Braden Shattuck, Ben An

10:05 a.m. | Brooks Koepka, Nicolai Højgaard

10:15 a.m. | Adam Svensson, Thorbjørn Olesen

10:25 a.m. | Alexander Björk, Lucas Glover

10:35 a.m. | Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners

10:45 a.m. | Brian Harman, Martin Kaymer

10:55 a.m. | Brice Garnett, Min Woo Lee

11:05 a.m. | Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris

11:15 a.m. | Ben Kohles, Cam Smith

11:25 a.m. | Doug Ghim, AlexNoren

11:35 a.m. | Jason Day, Zac Blair

11:45 a.m. | Maverick McNealy, Billy Horschel

12:05 p.m. | Max Homa, Tom Hoge

12:15 p.m. | Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard

12:25 p.m. | Aaron Rai, Matt Wallace

12:35 p.m. | Hideki Matsuyama, Ryo Hisatsune

12:45 p.m. | Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim

12:55 p.m. | Jordan Spieth, Russell Henley

1:05 p.m. | Keegan Bradley, Taylor Moore

1:15 p.m. | Thomas Detry, Lucas Herbert

1:25 p.m. | Harris English, Austin Eckroat

1:35 p.m. | Justin Thomas, Tony Finau

1:55 p.m. | Dean Burmester, Lee Hodges

2:05 p.m. | Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre

2:15 p.m. | Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland

2:25 p.m. | Sahith Theegala, Shane Lowry

2:35 p.m. | Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa