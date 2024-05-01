NFL Draft fantasy winners and losers + Biggest debates in dynasty rookie rankings

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go where no pod has gone before after the NFL Draft. They identify the biggest winners and losers in the fantasy world. This is totally an original idea so don't fact check us. Behrens also reveals the four biggest debates he had when putting together his rookie dynasty rankings.

To start the show, Behrens shares his thoughts on the Bears dynamic draft that saw them snag Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze in the first and the Iowa punter in the fourth round. Being a Hawkeye alum, Behrens is over the moon with the Bears selections and is counting down the days to a Super Bowl parade.

The two then share, secret list style, their three biggest winners and losers from this year's NFL Draft with a focus on players that will now have to face competition from rookie teammates and those are look like they are in the clear for tons of volume. Both agree Las Vegas Raiders RB Zamir White might be the biggest winner of the draft while his new teammate Brock Bowers might be the biggest loser.

To end the show, Behrens shares the four biggest debates he had with himself when putting together his rookie dynasty rankings. Harmon and Behrens discuss the biggest hot button debates that will dominate dynasty rookie drafts this summer.

5:30 - NFL Draft fantasy winners and losers (Andy Behren's secret list style)

49:50 - Dynasty Rookie Ranking's four biggest debates

