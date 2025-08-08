Man has kept 1985 Toyota Tercel running smoothly for more than 700K miles

WYSES CORNER, Nova Scotia — Andy Campbell’s 1985 Toyota Tercel has surpassed 700,000 miles and is still running smoothly.

The Tercel, bought in Halifax for $2,500 around 1990, has been meticulously maintained over the years, with almost every part replaced or repaired by Campbell himself.

“So I am looking for the next million, but I don’t know if I’m going to live long enough,” Campbell said.

The car’s odometer reads 253,000 kilometers, but Campbell notes that it’s missing a one, indicating the car has actually traveled over a million kilometers.

Campbell carries proof of the car’s mileage with him, including a photo of the odometer showing all nines and zeros.

Despite its age, Campbell’s Tercel is in mint condition, though he admits the body is probably the only original part left.

Campbell is not particularly a car enthusiast but has a special attachment to his Tercel, which he mostly drives around the Maritimes or occasionally to Newfoundland.

He has a backup vehicle, another Tercel from 1986, and keeps three more Tercels on blocks for spare parts, as many are no longer available from Toyota.

Campbell says he has no plans to retire the vehicle anytime soon.

