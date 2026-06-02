Iowa superintendent says 2 students were among victims in family mass shooting

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Two of the six people who died in a fatal shooting in Iowa on Monday that authorities believe was carried out by a relative were students in a local school district, the superintendent said.

The suspect, 52-year-old Ryan Willis McFarland, of Muscatine, killed himself when confronted by police later that day, according to authorities.

Muscatine Community School District Superintendent Clint Christopher did not disclose the two students' names, ages or class years.

In a message to the school community, he also said two other people who died were school district employees.

“Our hearts are broken for the family members, friends, colleagues, classmates, and all those affected by this unimaginable loss,” Christopher said.

The district had counselors available for students Tuesday.

Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies said during a brief news conference that he planned to release more details about the victims, including their ages, during a Tuesday evening vigil. He did not disclose a motive for the shootings or any information about how they unfolded.

“We just need the community to understand that the most powerful piece for us to move forward is to continue to love each other through this," he said, his voice breaking with emotion.

Police found four of the victims at a Muscatine home. The city of about 24,000 people is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Cedar Rapids.

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EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

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Officers later found McFarland on a trail in the city, and he killed himself while police were talking to him, Kies has said.

Two other men who also are believed to be relatives of McFarland were later found fatally shot elsewhere in the city. One man was found in his home and the other was discovered dead inside a business.

Police have confirmed that McFarland had a criminal record, but haven't shared any details.

The Iowa killings were the sixth family mass killing so far this year, said James Alan Fox, a criminologist at Northeastern University who manages a database of mass killings maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern. A seventh near Buffalo, NY, was added Monday as well. Mass killings are defined as incidents in which four or more people are killed in a 24-hour period, not including the killer. There have been a total of 13 mass killings so far this year.

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