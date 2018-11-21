Woman shares warning for families after teen nephew dies of accidental overdose

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Az. - An Arizona woman has a warning for parents about the dangers of teens taking pills after her 19-year-old nephew and his friend died of an accidental overdose.
Bundrick's aunt Brandi Nishnick said that her nephew Gunner Bundrick and a friend took Percocet stamped pills that were laced with fentanyl.
Police found Bundrick and 19-year-old Jake Morales unresponsive at Bundrick's home on Nov. 3, according to our ABC affiliate ABC 15 in Phoenix.
Nishnick shared her nephew's story on Facebook Tuesday in hopes that parents will speak with their children about not experimenting with pills.
"Gunner’s story could very well save your child’s life so please, share his story," she wrote in her Facebook post below. Nishnick's post has been shared almost 325,000 times with 57,000 comments and keeps growing.
Bundrick and Morales grew up together and both played football and baseball at Bradshaw High School, the Arizona Republic reported.
Prescott Valley police are still investigating their deaths along with Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking, Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office, according to the newspaper.
