Video shows huge jet bridge crashing into airport during strong storm

Incredible video shows the power of a strong storm that rolled through Memphis, Tennessee.
Video posted by Memphis International Airport showed a jet bridge, weighing several tons, being blown into the side of the airport concourse.
Luckily, no one was injured in Monday's storm.
The storm produced tornados in parts of Texas.
