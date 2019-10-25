  • Video shows huge jet bridge crashing into airport during strong storm

    Incredible video shows the power of a strong storm that rolled through Memphis, Tennessee. 

    Video posted by Memphis International Airport showed a jet bridge, weighing several tons, being blown into the side of the airport concourse. 

    Luckily, no one was injured in Monday's storm.

    The storm produced tornados in parts of Texas. 

