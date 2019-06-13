Teenager collapses, dies on football field during drills

TAMPA, FL - A 14-year-old football player is dead after collapsing during practice.
Police said the Florida teen collapsed about 30 minutes into an outdoor practice at a high school in Tampa Tuesday.
The drills included weightlifting and sprints.
We're working to learn how the teen died, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
