0 PREVIEW: Get ready for an intense 'The Bachelor: The Women Tell All'

Even in its 23rd season, "The Bachelor" still manages to gives us stories and moments that we've never seen before.

This week, Bachelor Colton Underwood took to the Portugal skies and jumped that fateful fence in a move that's been teased since the season premiere.

The question, of course, is Why did Colton jump over the fence?

From jumping fences to jumping into the hot seat. #TheBachelor #WomenTellAll is TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/0aUmulafP2 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 5, 2019

Monday's episode kicked off just after the Rose Ceremony at the end of Week 8, with Colton having a chat with Chris Harrison about the Fantasy Suite dates looming upon arrival in Algarve, Portugal.

Colton is ready, and feels that he's ready to lose his virginity if he decides he's in love with any of final three.

Tayshia's Fantasy Suite Date

First up in Portugal was Tayshia.

Despite their mutual fear of heights, all of Tayshia and Colton's dates seem to involve some sort of aeronautical adventure, so naturally, this time they took a helicopter tour around the costs of Portugal, which were pretty stunning.

The two shared dinner that night, where Tayshia revealed that her marriage had ended due to her husband's infidelity.

Trust, then, is a huge part of relationships for her.

So did she trust Colton enough to join him in the Fantasy Suite?

Yup. And did they...you know?

If we know anything about Colton, it's that he likes to take things slow, so we wouldn't read too much into that, honestly.

They seemed closer than ever after this date wrapped up. Colton's going to have a tough call ahead of him here.

Cassie Is Confused

The second Overnight Date was Cassie's, and the two spent the day walking through Algarve, taking in the sights, dancing with random old men -- just normal date stuff.

As you may recall, Colton was kinda bummed that Cassie didn't at least say that she was falling for him on their Hometown Date, but gave her a rose anyway.

So he was hoping to get that validation here, and Cassie was happy to say that she really likes Colton, and feels safe and comfortable around him, and that he lets her really feel like herself.

Did you notice the L Word was missing there?

Colton probably did too.

Then Colton told Cassie that her dad didn't give his blessing for Colton to propose to her, and that sent Cassie right off the rails.

Her dad even shows up at her hotel room in Portugal to have another conversation with her on the topic.

He says you gotta be sure before you get married. Cassie says she doesn't think she is.

So that night, she tells Colton that she loves him but that she's not in love with him.

She cares about him but that's not enough.

Colton is crushed.

The Third Stage of Grief: Bargaining and Jumping Over Fences

So, with a woman he's clearly very interested in ready to pack it up and fly back to the States, Colton doesn't have a lot of moves left to make.

But he does have a pretty big one, and that's to just cast off the typical trappings of the show, where the Bachelor can be affectionate but someone cagey with his final few women, and to just lay it all out there.

Uh, does Colton know there are still two other women on the show?

He's just straight-up telling Cassie he hopes it's her at the end?

The conversation continues and Cassie says that ultimately, it's best for everyone if she leaves.

She's not ready to marry Colton, and she knows he wants to get married and have kids and all that soon.

That's not possible with her right now.

Colton says, well, we don't have to get engaged.

He'd rather be not engaged with her than engaged with someone else.

Again, we remind you, THERE ARE TWO OTHER WOMEN LEFT ON THE SHOW.

It's not enough for Cassie. She gets in the van and heads off.

But it's definitely enough for Colton, because he storms out of the resort, shoves a camera out of his face, slaps a walkie-talkie into a craft services cart, and starts heading for the hills.

The crew calls after him to no avail; Chris Harrison does the same. But Colton cannot be stopped.

Colton jumped the fence. And now he's gone.

"The Bachelor: The Women Tell All"

Don't miss "The Bachelor: The Women Tell All" TONIGHT at 8 p.m. on Channel 2!

And next week, the two-night live finale event starts Monday at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

We'll see if Colton decides to come back, and where the show goes from there.

This article was written by Mike Krolak, ABC.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.