Police seize 1,000+ guns, piles of ammunition from Los Angeles home

A man in Los Angeles' posh Holmby Hills neighborhood was hiding a stash of weapons large enough to outfit an army.
The Los Angeles Police Department busted Girard Damien Saenz, 57, with as many as 1,000 weapons piled up in his home. Authorities also found massive stockpiles of ammunition.
Saenz, who was living in the home alone, was booked for unlawful transportationand giving, lending or selling assault weapons. Additional charges may be added later, including federal charges, authorities said. He is being held on $50,000 bond.
"I had never seen so many weapons in my career of 31 years," said LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez. "That's such a big arsenal in a residence like this, in this type of neighborhood. It's astounding."
Authorities seized more than 1,000 firearms from a Southern California home after getting an anonymous tip regarding illegal weapons sales in a posh area of Los Angeles. https://t.co/5SwtV2ahYb pic.twitter.com/gTSKWDeUWQ— ABC News (@ABC) May 9, 2019
