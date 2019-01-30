0 Police: 13-year-old who died after fight over cellphone fell from communication tower

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa - A 13-year-old boy found dead after he had an argument with his parents over a cell phone and left home fell from a nearby communications tower, officials said Wednesday.

Corey Brown, of Marshalltown, Iowa, was found dead Sunday less than a mile-and-a-half from his home. Police say the teen had left his home late at night after his parents took away his cell phone. He was found dead five days later.

The Marshalltown Police said Wednesday that Brown's body was found at the bottom of a communication tower site.

"The investigation reveals that Brown climbed over a secure fence to enter the tower sight," police said in an official release. "Brown then climbed onto the communication tower and fell from an undetermined distance."

Police said the fall resulted in a traumatic head injury. Toxicology results won't be available for 6-8 weeks.

The chief previously told reporters at a news conference that Corey left home following an argument with his parents, during which they had taken his phone. According to the Times-Republican in Marshalltown, security camera footage showed the boy leaving his home around 11 p.m. Jan. 22, while the city and surrounding area were under a winter weather advisory.

His parents did not realize he was missing until the following morning, when they found his bedroom empty, the newspaper reported.

“Anyone with kids has had discussions with their children about household rules,” Tupper told NBC News. “This was a typical parent-teenager interaction. No anger. Nothing extraordinary.”

The Browns immediately reported their son missing, the Times-Republican reported. More than a dozen law enforcement agencies from around Iowa joined Marshalltown first responders in search efforts coordinated out of a local Lutheran church, police officials said.

Hundreds of volunteers also began showing up at an area Catholic church to form search parties, but Tupper and his crews sent the volunteers home so they would not impede the search efforts, the newspaper reported.

Efforts were already hampered by frigid temperatures and more than 6 inches of snow that fell the night Corey left his home and the following day. Temperatures topped out at 29 degrees while the boy was missing and the lowest temperature, recorded Friday morning, was -9 degrees, NBC News reported.

Corey’s family made an impassioned plea Thursday for the teen to come home.

“Corey if you are out there please come home,” a tearful Michelle Brown said. “You know how much we love you and I’m not going to stop until we find you. If you are out there, come home. We love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Corey’s fellow students at Miller Middle School spent part of the day Monday decorating his locker with notes of remembrance for the eighth-grader described as a bright, kind and friendly child.

“Rest in peace. You were an awesome friend and a great person and I wish I just could have said bye,” one note read, according to the Times-Republican.

“We will miss you so much,” another note read.

