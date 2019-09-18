Peter Weber is the new Bachelor

Peter Weber made a big impression on "Bachelorette" fans during his time on the reality TV show earlier this year, and now he's getting a second chance to find love on TV.
The Delta pilot will star in season 24 of "The Bachelor."
The news was announced during the season finale of "Bachelor in Paradise" Tuesday night.
Weber, 28, was the second-to-last person eliminated by Hannah Brown in season 15 of "The Bachelorette." Brown agonized over the decision, and later sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation when she confessed that in addition to having an emotional connection, she and Weber shared an intimate night in a windmill during production.
"Thank you Hannah for the opportunity to pursue your heart. You will always have a little bit of mine after the time we were able to spend together," he wrote on Instagram after their break-up aired. "Everyone on this planet deserves that ‘indescribable, words won't do it justice, make your heart skip a beat' type of love. Never stop until you find it."
"The Bachelor" will premiere next year.
