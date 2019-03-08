DALLAS - An NFL player announced Thursday night that he's quitting until the league revises its marijuana policy.
The former Dallas Cowboys linebacker made the announcement live on Instagram, while smoking what appeared to be marijuana.
“Basically, guys, I quit,” David Irving said. “I know they’re talking about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I’m out of there. I’m not doing this (expletive) no more.”
Irving was suspended indefinitely last week for violating the league’s substance abuse police. This is his third suspension in four years.
TRENDING STORIES:
Irving, who’s set to become a free agent this offseason, argued that marijuana is a safer alternative to pills when treating football injuries.
“Everyone thinks it’s about smoking weed. It’s not about smoking weed. It’s much bigger that that. Much, much bigger,” Irving said. “I have concussions every day. I get to see how that (messes up) your head and I feel it.”
The NFL hasn’t responded to his video.
You can watch the video in the chain of tweets below. WARNING: There is expletive language throughout.
Alright so I guess David Irving is done with football.— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 8, 2019
“So, basically guys, I quit... I’m outta there. I’m not doing this shit no more.” pic.twitter.com/vS6t0iJF4u
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}