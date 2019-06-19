NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Better watch behind you -- a tourist from Tennessee on her balcony captured photos of sharks lurking feet away from beachgoers on Myrtle Beach!
Ginger Gilmer told WSOC-TV's news affiliate WPDE she took the pictures of three different sharks in the surf from her 15th-floor balcony at a resort in Cherry Grove.
According to Gilmer's photos, the sharks swam close to shore within feet of several beachgoers.
Gilmer said it was awesome to see, but also scary because people in the water were not aware of their surroundings.
"I will still go back to Myrtle Beach, I am not getting in the ocean," Gilmer told WPDE. "Mad respect for the sharks. They are amazing predators and they are right where God intended them to be. I love the beach and will definitely go back."
There have been three shark attacks along the North Carolina coast this year.
The most recent was an 8-year-old boy last weekend.
Earlier this month, a shark attacked a New Bern teen, causing her to lose part of her leg and several fingers.
This article was written by our Cox Media Group sister station WSOC-TV in Charlotte.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
