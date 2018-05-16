GLENDALE, Wisc. - Police are investigating after punches were thrown inside a McDonald's in Wisconsin.
According to police, the fight started as an argument between employees about how much food was being made.
Video posted by ABC News shows restaurant customers trying to break up the fight.
According to ABC News, one employee threw a phone and hit a customer in the chest.
Police said the two employees who incited the brawl were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
