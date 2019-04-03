Marvin Gaye receives commemorative stamp on 80th birthday

LOS ANGELES - You can now add a little soul to your next letter. A stamp honoring singer Marvin Gaye is officially on sale.
It made its debut on what would have been the legend's 80th birthday.
"Gaye was a man whose timeless music was a true catalogue of human emotions that inspired, informed and entertained the world,” said Gary R. Barksdale, chief postal inspector of the U.S. Postal Service.
The stamp features a portrait of Gaye, and the stamp sheet is designed to resemble a vintage 45 record sleeve.
Gaye was one of the most influential music performers of his generation. He helped shape the buoyant sound of the Motown record label in the 1960s and broaden the scope of R&B music in the 1970s.
“It brings me great pride and pleasure to see my father finally get a stamp,” said Marvin Gaye III. “Such a monumental achievement for his legacy. I want to thank Kadir Nelson for his God-given creative talent. What a remarkable rendition you’ve done. Bravo, man, for capturing my father’s true essence. It immediately drew me in when I first saw it. My father would be so pleased as much or more than I am. Thank you so much!”
The stamp is part of the U.S. Postal Service's "Music Icons" series. You can get one for yourself for 55 cents.
