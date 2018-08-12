Many parents, not just teens, use apps and text while driving, survey finds

Safety advocates hope parents will set a good example for teen drivers, but a new study suggests some parents are having a tough time of it.
According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the study by Liberty Mutual Insurance found 37 percent of parents use apps while driving, compared to 38 percent of teens. It also found 20 percent of parents admit to texting and driving, though 30 percent of teens say their parents text and drive.
So it appears many parents are taking a “do as I say, not as I do” approach to educating their teens about the dangers of using their phones while driving.
TRENDING STORIES:
The survey also found 37 percent of parents admit to not enforcing punishments when their teens break a rule or even the law. In announcing the survey results, the insurance company urged parents to set rules and enforce them.
Liberty Mutual commissioned the survey of 2,000 teens from across the country last spring. The survey also included 1,000 parents of licensed teenage drivers. You can read more about the survey here.
Experts say cellphone use and other distractions are a major contributor to rising traffic fatalities.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}