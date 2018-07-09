ATLANTA - The food and beverage company Kroger is warning its customers about an “unauthorized” scam appearing on the internet.
There's a fake coupon being circulated on social media that offers $250 off a shopping trip at Kroger. The company says it is not an actual promotion.
Kroger issued a statement Monday, saying:
Attention Customers: There is currently an unauthorized "$250 Kroger Shopping Coupon" circulating online. This giveaway is not affiliated with/supported by Kroger. We recommend not engaging with the site or providing personal information. We're working to address this issue.
The post on Kroger's official Facebook page has been shared more than 25,000 times in less than 10 hours.
