Krispy Kreme to launch doughnut deliveries

No more waiting in long lines or racking up mileage to get your hands on a warm Krispy Kreme doughnut.
The doughnut giant announced it's rolling out a new online ordering and delivery service to select locations across 15 states, including 23 in Georgia. Items currently available for delivery: doughnut dozens, coffee brew boxes and bottled beverages.
By the end of the year, the company hopes to roll out doughnut delivery to all U.S. locations. You can enter your ZIP code and email address at krispykreme.com to be alerted when your shops have been added to the delivery system.
"One day, we would love to deliver to the moon via unicorn," the chain jokes on its site, informing eager customers the delivery range varies by location, but typically encompasses a five-mile radius from the Krispy Kreme shops where delivery is available.
Here are the Georgia restaurants with delivery available now:
- Athens - Atlanta Hwy
- Atlanta - Evans St
- Atlanta - Ponce de Leon
- Augusta - Peach Orchard Rd
- Augusta - Washington Rd
- Buford - Buford Dr
- Commerce - Hwy 441
- Dalton - W Walnut Ave
- Decatur - Wesley Chapel Rd
- Duluth - Pleasant Hill Rd
- Hinesville - Oglethorpe Hwy
- Lilburn - Highway 78
- Marietta - Cobb Parkway
- Pooler - Tanger Outlets Blvd
- Riverdale - Hwy 85
- Rome - Turner McCall Blvd. SW
- Roswell - Alpharetta Hwy
- Savannah - Abercorn St
- Savannah - Skidaway Rd
- Smyrna - S Cobb Dr SE
- Statesboro - Northside Dr
- Stockbridge - Georgia Hwy 138
- Woodstock - Highway 92
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}