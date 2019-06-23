0 WATCH: NBA draft picks test 90s knowledge...and couldn't recognize Outkast

Wondering why Outkast was trending on Twitter Saturday? Well, some NBA draft picks couldn’t identify the famous Atlanta rap duo.

ESPN recently put a few draftees, including Hawks picks Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes, to the test with a game of “Name the 90s.”

During the activity, the athletes were required to shuffle through a bunch of picture cards and call out the item.

There were images of a Super Nintendo, an Easy-Bake Oven, a fanny pack, Destiny’s Child, and Tia and Tamera Mowry. While all the guys were pretty stumped by most of the photos, they were especially baffled when they came across one of Outkast. We took "Name the 90's" to the #NBADraft and these NBA players are WAY younger than you thought 😂 pic.twitter.com/e4aJ5hkag0 — ESPN (@espn) June 21, 2019 “What is the group called? Come on!,” White said in frustration. “Couldn’t tell y’all who this is,” Hayes admitted. And Hachimura simply just guessed “rappers.” Many on Twitter said they were shocked. They couldn’t believe the players didn’t recognize one of the most popular rap groups around.

Me finding out the NBA draft class 2019 didn't know who Outkast is pic.twitter.com/BmmhV3qVnk — LoveDoctor (@Hitch_Atl) June 22, 2019

I saw OutKast trending and got concerned....then found out a rookie for the Hawks don’t know OutKast 😑 I blame his parents. OutKast is the best rap duo for me pic.twitter.com/HBuOZsdVpA — 🏀 T Phillips (@CoachSideline) June 22, 2019

NBA players not knowing who outkast is. Y’all were around for oukasts second wave in the 00’s pic.twitter.com/SuuKRQ9OAM — Oldest_middlechild (@OMiddlechild) June 22, 2019

Several said the draftees’ lack of knowledge made them feel old.

Ok so like I know they haven’t heard of ATLiens and the early stuff. But I thought for sure Ms Jackson or Hey Ya would’ve made an impression. I’m only 28, but yeah, this made me feel old in my bones like never before lol — Tyler Rowland (@Tyler_A_Rowland) June 22, 2019

Realizing the 2019 NBA draft class was 6 when the last OutKast album came out while I’m inching closer to death every day pic.twitter.com/sxDkwD9JQH — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 22, 2019

Is this what it feels like to be old? None of them could name OutKast?!? https://t.co/fare3KSOk8 — michael (@MichaelEFranca) June 22, 2019

Others cut the NBA newbies some slack. They pointed out most of the young men were born between 1998 and 2000. Outkast was most prominent from the mid-90s to the mid-2000s.

Stankonia is 2000. Most of the 2019 NBA Draft class was born that year. "Hey Ya," the last big OutKast moment, was when they were 2-3. It's old person narcissism to expect them to know or care about "our" music. — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) June 22, 2019

Most of them were born in 2000 and one dude in 1999.



Sorry Ms Jackson was on the Stankonia album released in 2000.



Sooo I could see how they missed OutKast .



😂😂😂 funny but truth be told it shows you how fast the yrs have gone by . — Claymore K (@ClaymoreKwaram1) June 22, 2019

i think we forget sometimes that we’re old and the things we like are old and are no longer popular. even outkast. — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) June 22, 2019

And a few said they were disappointed when they realized Outkast was trending because the draftees didn’t know who they were, not because the group announced a new album.

When you see OutKast is trending and get your hopes up for an album but it’s only because the NBA draftees have no idea who they are pic.twitter.com/UCrHLCyt1v — Shannon Moorer 🏁 (@ShannonMoorer) June 22, 2019

I saw OutKast was trending. Was getting hyped it might be about a reunion. Then I see all these nba rookies disappointing me. 🤦‍♂️ — eRicKひ (@ErickLaFlare) June 22, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.