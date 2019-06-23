0
WATCH: NBA draft picks test 90s knowledge...and couldn't recognize Outkast
Wondering why Outkast was trending on Twitter Saturday? Well, some NBA draft picks couldn’t identify the famous Atlanta rap duo.
ESPN recently put a few draftees, including Hawks picks Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes, to the test with a game of “Name the 90s.”
During the activity, the athletes were required to shuffle through a bunch of picture cards and call out the item.
There were images of a Super Nintendo, an Easy-Bake Oven, a fanny pack, Destiny’s Child, and Tia and Tamera Mowry.
While all the guys were pretty stumped by most of the photos, they were especially baffled when they came across one of Outkast.
“What is the group called? Come on!,” White said in frustration.
“Couldn’t tell y’all who this is,” Hayes admitted.
And Hachimura simply just guessed “rappers.”
Many on Twitter said they were shocked. They couldn’t believe the players didn’t recognize one of the most popular rap groups around.
Several said the draftees’ lack of knowledge made them feel old.
Others cut the NBA newbies some slack. They pointed out most of the young men were born between 1998 and 2000. Outkast was most prominent from the mid-90s to the mid-2000s.
And a few said they were disappointed when they realized Outkast was trending because the draftees didn’t know who they were, not because the group announced a new album.
