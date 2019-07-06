0 ‘I'm not angry': Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X addresses those who bullied him for coming out

ATLANTA - Lil Nas X recently opened up about his sexuality in a recent interview, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

During an appearance on “BBC Breakfast” in the United Kingdom, the Atlanta-bred artist discussed his coming out announcement.

He revealed the moment almost didn’t happen.“It was something I was considering never doing ever ... just take it to the grave,” he admitted. “But I don’t want to live my entire life... not doing what I want to do.”

He also discussed being a role model and “opening doors for more people.”

The rapper said he wanted fans to “feel more comfortable” with their sexuality, because “within the country and the hip-hop community, [homosexuality] is not really accepted in either.”

As for the backlash, he said he’s received plenty of it. He’s not angry about it though.

“I used to be that person being negative. I’m not angry or anything, because I understand how they want that reaction,” he said. “So I'm just going to joke back with them.”

On the last day of Pride Month, Lil Nas X shared he was gay. He said there were hints in the cover art for his “7” EP, which includes a rainbow on one of the buildings.

He also said there were some clues in his song “C7osure.” In the tune, he raps, “Ain't no more actin', man that forecast say I should just let me grow/No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go/Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold/This is what I gotta do, can't be regrettin' when I'm old.”

Lil Nas X (aka Montero Hill), was born and in Lithia Springs, a city outside of Atlanta, and worked at Zaxby’s and Six Flags before pursuing music. “Old Town Road” ignited controversy when, after debuting at No. 19 on the Hot Country Songs chart, Billboard removed it in March, deeming it more of a rap song than country.

In April, Billy Ray Cyrus hopped on a remix of “Old Town Road” and performed it with Lil Nas X at the June BET Awards.

The track just notched its 12th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 – the longest run for any artist this year.

This story was written by Najja Parker for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

