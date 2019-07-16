Huge pod of dolphins spotted off California coast

A huge pod of dolphins was spotted over the weekend gliding through the waves off the coast of Southern California.
ABC News posted video on Facebook of the amazing site. Dozens of dolphins could be seen jumping through the water.
The man who shot the video says "they seemed super happy. You could really feel the energy."
The video has been shared thousands of times and has tens of thousands of reactions on Facebook.
