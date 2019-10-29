Halloween candy: By the numbers

Halloween is fast approaching, and every child in America is waiting for the candy overload.
And every parent is preparing for the sugar rush that comes with the holiday. Most parents do enjoy some their kids' treats.
The National Confectioners Association put together Halloween by the numbers -- breaking down the candy facts.
Fun Facts
- Most people enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging 40 calories per day – including at holidays like Halloween.
- Candy corn and chocolate are American's top two favorite Halloween treats.
- 85% of Americans who give out candy for Halloween choose miniature treats.
- Nearly 90% of parents report they have a plan to help their children make informed choices about treats at Halloween.
- Almost 80% of parents say they enjoy some of the treats their children collect on Halloween night.
- 96% of Americans think sharing seasonal treats is a great holiday tradition.
- 93% of people agree that chocolate and candy can be part of a happy, balanced lifestyle.
- 94% of Americans believe that chocolate and candy make holidays like Halloween more fun.
- The confectionery industry generates $35 billion in retail sales per year, which includes Halloween treats. In 2018, the Halloween season totaled about $4.5 billion in chocolate and candy sales.
- One confectionery manufacturing job supports 10 other American jobs in related industries.
Candy Corn: How do you eat Halloween's controversial candy?
You either love it or hate it. But candy corn is an integral part of Halloween and fall.
There's no one right way to eat candy corn: A recent survey shows that while 58 percent of people believe you should eat the whole piece of candy corn at once, 29 percent believe in starting with the narrow, white end. Just 13 percent of people believe in starting with the wider, yellow end when enjoying a piece of candy corn.
What's the right way to eat candy corn? Learn about this sweet treat at https://t.co/gKQxxhm4DI #HalloweenTreats #Halloween #Halloween2019 pic.twitter.com/Lhw6g9Ng4M— CandyUSA (@CandyUSA) October 3, 2019
