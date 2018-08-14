Good news, Girl Scout cookie fans! A new flavor is on the way!

ATLANTA - Good news, Girl Scout cookie fans! The organization announced Tuesday that it is releasing a new flavor for the 2019 season.
Caramel Chocolate Chip will be a new gluten-free option that the organization says will be offered in limited areas.
The new cookie will join “the returning gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookie, also available in select areas,” the organization said in a news release. “Consumers in all markets will be able to enjoy a gluten-free offering, along with the rest of the lineup, during the 2019 cookie season.”
“The Girl Scout Cookie Program plays a powerful role in developing financially savvy girl leaders,” said GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. “Girl entrepreneurs learn valuable interpersonal and business skills via the cookie program that help them become successful in their future careers, no matter what path they choose. My experience selling Girl Scout Cookies taught me to be creative, enterprising, and persistent, and helped me build self-confidence and resilience. When you buy Girl Scout Cookies you are not only helping girls become business trailblazers, you’re also helping them power their Girl Scout adventures and ensuring they have access to the cutting-edge leadership experiences and opportunities that only Girl Scouts can offer.”
The Girl Scouts recently also announced they are offering 30 new badges that the girls can earn that include topics such as cybersecurity, environmental advocacy, mechanical engineering, robotics, computer science, and space exploration.
