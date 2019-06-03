Georgia police officer helps fix teen's tie for graduation

KINGSLAND, Ga. - It was a touching a moment in Georgia this weekend when a police officer helped a teen just minutes before he was due to graduate.
Video posted on ABC News' Facebook page shows the officer standing behind the teen in Kingsland and helping tie his tie.
The teen's mother was there to watch.
The officer was directing traffic but took a break to help the teen. And after he was done, the officer went right back to work.
The video has been shared more than 2,000 times and has hundreds of comments praising the officer.
Some of the comments included, "Great man!!" and "What an awesome Officer. That is just so sweet."
