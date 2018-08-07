Georgia flower shop owner sends flowers to every single teacher at school

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A local flower shop owner went above and beyond for the people who are help shaping the next generation.
Owner of April’s Rose Garden, Sandi Williams, made special flowers for every single employee at Walnut Grove Elementary School in Walton County.
Her co-workers contacted Channel 2 Action News about her story and said she has been working non-stop for days making the arrangements.
In total, Williams made arrangements for 150 staff at the school.
The flowers were delivered Tuesday and judging by the smiles by the staff members, they loved it.
