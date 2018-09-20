Experience apple picking, cider tasting, more at Mercier Orchards in Blue Ridge, Georgia

Nestled in beautiful Blue Ridge, Georgia, Mercier Orchards is a true family owned and operated apple orchard with some 300 acres and 100,000 fruit tress.
Started by Bill and Adele Mercier, the apple orchard has been around for four generations and continues to provide families with great experiences and memories.
Mercier Orcahrds offers visitors its fun-filled seasonal U-Pick experience, where visitors get to handpick apples off the trees and enjoy an education-filled tractor-trailer ride around the orchard.
Marketing coordinator Rita Suiter explains, "We grow all varieties of apples, from Jonathan to Ginger Gold, Honey Crisp and Crimson Crisp. You name it, we probably grow it!"
It also offers a market full of homemade apple products, like the orchard's famous fried apple pies, apple fritters, jellies and so much more. The orchard even has its own hard-cider. For those 21 and up, Mercier Orchards has a beer and wine tasting room in the back of the market that serves samples of its on-site-made ciders and wines.
To find out more on how to experience apple picking at Mercier Orchards, go to mercier-orchards.com.
