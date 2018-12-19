E. coli recall now includes cauliflower, other lettuce

A California farm linked to a romaine lettuce recall is now voluntarily recalling other produce, including cauliflower.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. of Santa Maria, California is recalling red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower harvested on November 27 through 30, 2018 out of an abundance of caution, because it may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O157:H7 bacteria (E. Coli O157:H7).
None of the recalled product has tested positive for E. coli O157:H7. No illnesses have been reported.
Cauliflower was distributed to wholesalers in AZ, CA, IL, LA, MD, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA. Tijuana, Mexico, and Canada ; red and green leaf lettuce was distributed to wholesalers in CA, CO, OR, TX, PA, WA, and Canada; red leaf lettuce only was distributed to a wholesaler in MN, and Tijuana, Mexico.
